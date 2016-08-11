(Refiles to fix typo)
By Helene Durand
LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Mizuho International has hired Daniel
Shore as head of its financial institutions business for Europe,
the Middle East and Africa, the bank said.
Shore previously worked at HSBC, where he ran the bank's
European debt capital markets FIG franchise. He left in March
2016.
Shore replaces AJ Davidson, who held the same role for the
region for a short period before he left the bank in early
March.
The hire is the latest in a string of appointments made by
Mizuho in recent months to bolster its FIG franchise.
It hired Colin Reddy from Bank of Ireland in March to head a
treasury strategy and advisory group, focusing on balance sheet
analysis, capital and funding.
Daniel Ang joined in July from Standard Chartered as head of
insurance and capital solutions. He will work with Reddy on
providing capital solutions and structuring capabilities.
In addition, the bank hired Giles Parker from Morgan Stanley
in February as head of UK and Ireland DCM EMEA.
Reddy, Ang and Parker will all report to Shore, who starts
on September 5.
Mizuho also recruited Sushanth Papireddy from Deutsche Bank
in June and who is responsible for liability management. He
reports to Reddy, while JoJo Ow and Nacima Benziane have been
hired to complement the broader FIG team, reporting to Reddy and
Parker, respectively.
Finally, Roger Nurse was appointed as managing director
within the COO front office of Mizuho International.
(Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers and
Robert Smith.)