(Refiles to fix typo)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Mizuho International has hired Daniel Shore as head of its financial institutions business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the bank said.

Shore previously worked at HSBC, where he ran the bank's European debt capital markets FIG franchise. He left in March 2016.

Shore replaces AJ Davidson, who held the same role for the region for a short period before he left the bank in early March.

The hire is the latest in a string of appointments made by Mizuho in recent months to bolster its FIG franchise.

It hired Colin Reddy from Bank of Ireland in March to head a treasury strategy and advisory group, focusing on balance sheet analysis, capital and funding.

Daniel Ang joined in July from Standard Chartered as head of insurance and capital solutions. He will work with Reddy on providing capital solutions and structuring capabilities.

In addition, the bank hired Giles Parker from Morgan Stanley in February as head of UK and Ireland DCM EMEA.

Reddy, Ang and Parker will all report to Shore, who starts on September 5.

Mizuho also recruited Sushanth Papireddy from Deutsche Bank in June and who is responsible for liability management. He reports to Reddy, while JoJo Ow and Nacima Benziane have been hired to complement the broader FIG team, reporting to Reddy and Parker, respectively.

Finally, Roger Nurse was appointed as managing director within the COO front office of Mizuho International. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers and Robert Smith.)