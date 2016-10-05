BRIEF-Egypt's Porto Group Q1 consol profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
NEW YORK, Oct 5 (IFR) - Mizuho has hired Mauricio Voorduin as head of structuring for its Latin America corporate and investment banking business.
Voorduin joins the Japanese bank from HSBC, where he was most recently head of financial institutions in Mexico.
Voorduin will be based in New York and will report to David Costa, Mizuho's head of Latin America corporate finance. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
* Q1 consol net profit after tax EGP 83 million versus EGP 28.3 million year ago
SYDNEY, May 14 Australia will host diplomats from China, Britain, and dozens of other countries in its tropical north from Sunday, as part of an effort to drum up investment and broaden the economic base of the sparsely populated region.