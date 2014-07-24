UPDATE 1-U.S. judge approves VW dealers $1.2 bln settlement
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.
July 24 Mizuho Bank, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, named Kenneth Gambone as executive director in its public finance investment banking group.
Gambone, who has 25 years of investment banking experience, will be based in New York and will report to Bran Raskovic, managing director and head of public finance.
Prior to joining Mizuho, Gambone worked as a director in Barclays' public finance department.
* Pinnacle Financial- Priced its offering of 2.8 million shares of its common stock at a price of $62.50 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $175 million
* HP Inc - Declared a cash dividend of $0.1327 per share on company's common stock.