By Liana B. Baker
SAN FRANCISCO, April 20 Lee Counselman, an
investment banker focused on software and services, has left
Deutsche Bank AG to join boutique investment bank
Moelis & Co, a statement by Moelis said on Thursday.
Counselman will be based in Boston and he starts in July. He
was most recently the global head of software investment banking
at Deutsche Bank and held a prior role as Deutsche Bank's
co-head of technology M&A.
He joined Deutsche Bank in 2005 from Merrill Lynch. Deutsche
Bank could not immediately be reached for comment.
Moelis co-president Navid Mahmoodzadegan said that
Counselman will join the firm's technology, media and
telecommunications franchise.
"Our clients will benefit tremendously from Lee’s deep
industry experience as they continue to look for opportunities
to transact," Mahmoodzadegan said.
Counselman has more than 15 years experience advising
companies on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity
financing, initial public offerings (IPOs) and private
placements, Moelis said in a statement.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; editing by Grant
McCool)