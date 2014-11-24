FRANKFURT Nov 24 Morgan Stanley has hired Oliver Behrens as country head for Germany, several people familiar with the situation said.

Dekabank said that Behrens, who oversaw its international sales and capital markets business, is leaving the fund manager as of Monday.

Behrens worked for Deutsche Bank's asset management unit before joining Dekabank in 2006.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kröner; writing by Arno Schuetze; editing by Jason Neely)