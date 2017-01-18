NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has promoted Leo
Civitillo to global head of fixed-income capital markets,
according to an internal memo seen by IFR on Wednesday.
Civitillo, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of
experience, joined the bank in 2004 and has been instrumental in
growing its fixed-income underwriting and derivatives franchise.
Civitillo will now be responsible for risk management, new
issue debt origination business and asset finance.
Prior to joining Morgan Stanley, Civitillo was with JP
Morgan. He will continue to report to Mo Assomull, who is head
of global capital markets.
Morgan Stanley has also promoted Henrik Gobel to sole head
of GCM EMEA. Gobel joined Morgan Stanley in 1999.
Claus Skrumsager, who was previously co-head of global fixed
income capital markets with Civitillo, will take up a role in
investment management.
Skrumsager will join the bank's solutions and multi-asset
platform as portfolio manager and head of the private structured
credit solutions team.
He will be based in London and report to Rui de Figueiredo
and Jacques Chappuis.
Tom Cahill will also join the bank's private credit and
equity platform as portfolio manager and head of the private
opportunistic investing team.
Cahill was most recently global head of the asset finance
group, which consists of all structured finance products.
He will be based in New York and report to David Miller.
(Reporting by Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Marc Carnegie)