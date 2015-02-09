BRIEF-Genesis Land Development qtrly earnings per share $0.02
* Qtrly revenues for Q1 2017 were $15.7 million, down from $32.4 million in Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has hired Kay Haigh to be global head of emerging markets within the firm's foreign exchange EM sales and trading business.
Haigh joins from Avantium, a hedge fund he founded where he was most recently chief executive. Prior to that, he held various EM leadership positions at Deutsche Bank in London and New York, he most recent role being global head of fixed income EM trading.
* Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock