NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Valerie Kay, a managing director in senior relationship management at Morgan Stanley, has left the firm, according to two people close to the situation.

Kay had a client advisory role that spanned all asset classes. She left the bank over the summer, the people said.

The sources declined to say where she was moving to and whether Morgan Stanley had any plans to replace her.

Kay joined Morgan Stanley in 1996. Before joining the SRM team in 2015, she held senior management roles in the bank's securitization business for several years. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)