NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Valerie Kay, a managing director in
senior relationship management at Morgan Stanley, has left the
firm, according to two people close to the situation.
Kay had a client advisory role that spanned all asset
classes. She left the bank over the summer, the people said.
The sources declined to say where she was moving to and
whether Morgan Stanley had any plans to replace her.
Kay joined Morgan Stanley in 1996. Before joining the SRM
team in 2015, she held senior management roles in the bank's
securitization business for several years.
(Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)