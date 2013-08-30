By Robert Smith
LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Mark Walsh has left his role as
co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at
Morgan Stanley and is expected to take up a new position at
Credit Suisse, according to several sources with knowledge of
the matter.
Morgan Stanley declined to comment and Credit Suisse could
not immediately be reached for comment.
Walsh left the bank earlier this month, according to one of
the sources. Three high yield bankers said Walsh was joining
Credit Suisse but did not give details of the job or timing.
Walsh's departure follows a number of high profile changes
in Morgan Stanley's leveraged finance team.
Morgan Stanley bulked out its London leveraged and
acquisition finance team earlier this year, notably poaching
Yannick Perreve from Citigroup, where he had worked for 16
years, as a managing director. Perreve also brought along
Emanuela Cisini as an executive director.
Perreve's arrival, however, coincided with the departure of
James Yu, a managing director in the leveraged and acquisition
finance team. Yu left the US bank to join Swedish private equity
firm EQT, and worked closely with Walsh.
Matt Naber, who was co-head of leveraged finance and
acquisition finance along with Walsh, will now become sole head
of Morgan Stanley's European leveraged finance and acquisition
finance team.