By Robert Smith

LONDON, Aug 30 (IFR) - Mark Walsh has left his role as co-head of European leveraged finance and acquisition finance at Morgan Stanley and is expected to take up a new position at Credit Suisse, according to several sources with knowledge of the matter.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment and Credit Suisse could not immediately be reached for comment.

Walsh left the bank earlier this month, according to one of the sources. Three high yield bankers said Walsh was joining Credit Suisse but did not give details of the job or timing.

Walsh's departure follows a number of high profile changes in Morgan Stanley's leveraged finance team.

Morgan Stanley bulked out its London leveraged and acquisition finance team earlier this year, notably poaching Yannick Perreve from Citigroup, where he had worked for 16 years, as a managing director. Perreve also brought along Emanuela Cisini as an executive director.

Perreve's arrival, however, coincided with the departure of James Yu, a managing director in the leveraged and acquisition finance team. Yu left the US bank to join Swedish private equity firm EQT, and worked closely with Walsh.

Matt Naber, who was co-head of leveraged finance and acquisition finance along with Walsh, will now become sole head of Morgan Stanley's European leveraged finance and acquisition finance team.