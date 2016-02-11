Feb 11 Morgan Stanley reshuffled its wealth management division following the earlier appointment of Andy Saperstein and Shelley O'Connor as co-heads, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by a Morgan Stanley spokeswoman on Thursday.

Bill McMahon and Rick Skae remain as Morgan Stanley's two regional division heads, while Vince Lumia will take on responsibility for the strategic lead management group along with his role as the head of private wealth management.

Ben Huneke takes on a new role as head of investment solutions. Liz Dennis continues as head of capital markets and Mike Wilson as head of wealth management investment resources.

Naureen Hassan joins Morgan Stanley from Charles Schwab Corp as its head of digital within wealth management, reporting to Jim Rosenthal.

Chris Randazzo, who serves as wealth management's chief information officer, also becomes the head of institutional wealth solutions.

Lisa Golia takes on the role of chief administrative officer for wealth management, succeeding Adam Kudelka, who will take on a new role in investment solutions. Golia also has responsibilities in the field organization.

Eric Heaton continues as head of the private banking group and Jed Finn continues as chief operating officer for wealth management.

Jim McCarthy becomes national sales manager. Barry Goldstein continues as chief operating officer for the field and Jim Tracey will take on responsibility for the consulting group.

Saperstein and O'Connor replace wealth management head Greg Fleming, who left the bank in January.

Fleming's exit triggered a number of other high profile departures in recent weeks, including Raj Dhanda, the former head of investment products and services for wealth management, and Sara Furber, who ran institutional businesses within the retail brokerage. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Alan Crosby)