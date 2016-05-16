(Refiles to reach additional subscribers)
By Laura Benitez and Helene Durand
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Sarwat Faruqui will join Mitsubishi
UFJ Securities International in London as head of Europe, Middle
East and Africa syndicate and co-head of international
syndicate.
IFR reported last week that Faruqui had left her position as
head of corporate bond syndicate at Citigroup..
Faruqui will join the bank in August and work alongside
co-head of international syndicate Brian Cogliandro, based in
the New York, and will report to Paul Young, international head
of capital markets, and Anthony Barklam, co-head of capital
markets, EMEA.
"Sarwat's long-standing issuer, investor and syndicate desk
relationships, combined with her extensive transaction
experience, will be invaluable as we continue to source new
growth opportunities," said Young.
Her appointment follows the departure of Fergus Edwards
earlier this year.
(Reporting By Laura Benitez, editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)