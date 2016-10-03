LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has
hired Luis Marcelo Moro as an executive director in its
financial institutions group team for Europe, the Middle East
and Africa, according to a company statement.
He will assume primary responsibility for financial
institutions coverage in Southern Europe and will develop MUFG's
business in this market.
Moro will be based in London and report to Lenin Duenas,
co-head of financial institutions, EMEA. He begins his role with
immediate effect.
He joins from RBS where he was head of financial
institutions coverage for Spain and Portugal. He previously held
roles at ABN AMRO as a FIG banker and in the global banking
division of Deutsche Bank.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian
Baker)