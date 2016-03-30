By Liz Hampton and Scott DiSavino
| HOUSTON, March 30
for Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA has
left the company, two sources said on Wednesday, marking the
second major departure from the firm's physical commodities
business in the past month.
Rich Brockmeyer, who was also a partner at the firm's
commodities arm, resigned earlier this week for another company,
the sources said.
Brockmeyer joined BTG in July 2013 from Noble Group Ltd
, where he worked as the Director of Natural Gas,
according to his LinkedIn profile.
BTG officials declined to comment.
The departure comes at a tumultuous time for the investment
bank, which is working to restore investor confidence after its
founder, Andre Esteves, was arrested late last year in Brazil on
suspicion of obstructing the country's sweeping corruption
investigation that has ensnared top political and business
leaders.
Although Esteves has since resigned as BTG's chief executive
officer and chairman, his arrest prompted clients to pull some
$1 billion in investments held at the bank's asset management
division.
A prolonged rout in commodities prices has also created a
tough environment for many trading shops, making it difficult
for firms such as BTG to make profits.
In late February, Larry Greenhall, the company's head of
grains, oilseeds and sugar trading left the company for unknown
reasons. His exit came less than two months after that of Carl
Desjardins, formerly BTG's head global grains trader, left to
become chief trader at Olam International Ltd's grain division.
BTG Pactual in January reduced its headcount by cutting 18
percent of its Brazil-based staff, a move it expected would cut
costs by some 25 percent. The firm has also sold off assets.
BTG launched its trading group, BTG Pactual Commodities,
with $1 billion in equity capital from the bank in April 2013.
The firm hired Ricardo Leiman, former CEO of Noble Group, to run
its commodities operations.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Scott DiSavino in New
YOrk; Editing by Terry Wade and Marguerita Choy)