UPDATE 1-Guangzhou Rural Bank makes subdued HK debut after $1 bln IPO
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
LONDON, May 4 (IFR) - Nigel Owen, a director on National Australia Bank's global syndicate desk in London, has left the bank, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Owen had worked for NAB since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile, prior to which he worked for RBC Capital Market's syndicate.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Retail investors buy less than half of shares on offer (Recasts and adds other bank IPOs)
June 20 Australian shares fell on Tuesday, led down by real estate and financials stocks.