BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, July 13 The National Grid UK Pension Scheme said on Monday it had appointed Rob Schreur, currently the chief investment officer of Philips Pensioenfonds, as its chief executive.
Schreur will join later in 2015, the pension fund said. The fund manages about 17 billion pounds ($26.4 billion). ($1 = 0.6442 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.