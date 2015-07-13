LONDON, July 13 The National Grid UK Pension Scheme said on Monday it had appointed Rob Schreur, currently the chief investment officer of Philips Pensioenfonds, as its chief executive.

Schreur will join later in 2015, the pension fund said. The fund manages about 17 billion pounds ($26.4 billion). ($1 = 0.6442 pounds) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Steve Slater)