July 21 Paris-based asset management company
Natixis Global Asset Management (NGAM) said it appointed four
professionals to its portfolio research and consulting group.
Julien Dauchez joins as consultant, Xavier Lassau and
Narimane Agha join as junior analysts and Graham Brewster has
relocated from the Boston portfolio research and consulting
group, the asset manager said.
The four will be based in the firm's London office and will
report to James Beaumont, head of the London portfolio research
and consulting group, Natixis said.
Prior to joining NGAM, Dauchez was a director at Barclays
Capital, the investment banking division of Barclays bank, where
he worked on delivering cross asset fund solutions.
Lassau joins from asset manager Amundi in Paris where he was
a quantitative risk analyst, and Agha joins from Natixis Asset
Management, also in Paris, where she worked as a quantitative
analyst in the risk measurement team.
Brewster worked for three years with the NGAM's U.S.
portfolio research and consulting group.