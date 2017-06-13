BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to consider issue of NCDs worth up to 20 bln rupees
June 23 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
LONDON, June 13 (IFR) - Natixis has named Emmanuel Issanchou as global head for structured credit and solutions, according a press release.
Issanchou reports globally to Selim Mehrez, the French bank's global head of fixed income, and locally to Serge Ekue, senior country manager for the UK.
Issanchou replaces Emmanuel Lefort, who has been appointed head of global markets for Asia Pacific.
He joined Natixis as a structurer in 2005, and has been its structured credit and solutions deputy head since December 2016.
He will continue to be based in London. (Reporting by Ana Baric, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)
June 23 Forestar Group Inc said on Friday top U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc had sweetened its offer to buy a 75 percent stake in the real estate developer, escalating a bidding war with investment firm Starwood Capital Group.