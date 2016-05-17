HOUSTON May 16 U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs Group Inc has snagged Jeremy Taylor from Swiss
commodity merchant Mercuria Energy Trading, where he was
formerly the head of North American natural gas and power
trading, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
The sources could not immediately confirm what role he would
play at Goldman Sachs, but one said he would be based in New
York City.
Mercuria did not respond to an email request for comment and
Goldman Sachs did not immediately return a phone call seeking a
statement.
His departure was among several from Mercuria in the past
two months. In late April, Joe Garcia, head of Mercuria's U.S.
fuel oil desk, left for a position at Hartree Partners LP, the
energy trader formed from a joint venture between Hess Corp
and two Goldman Sachs traders. Garcia's departure came
just weeks after the Mercuria's head North Sea trader left for a
job at energy merchant Gunvor Group.
Taylor joined Mercuria in 2009, according to his LinkedIn
profile. His previous trading positions included jobs at Merrill
Lynch and Koch Industries Inc, his profile said.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston and Catherine Ngai in New
York)