BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - NatWest Markets said it has hired Tom Ritchie as head of origination and solutions in the United States.
Ritchie joined this week and will cover both corporates and financial institutions in his new role.
He will be based in Stamford, Connecticut, and report to Mark Kotasek, head of financing and risk solutions for the US.
Ritchie was previously at Credit Suisse for 16 years, most recently as head of financial institutions debt capital markets, North America.
NatWest Markets is the recently renamed corporate and institutional banking (CIB) business of Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.