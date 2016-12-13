NEW YORK, Dec 13 (IFR) - NatWest Markets said it has hired Tom Ritchie as head of origination and solutions in the United States.

Ritchie joined this week and will cover both corporates and financial institutions in his new role.

He will be based in Stamford, Connecticut, and report to Mark Kotasek, head of financing and risk solutions for the US.

Ritchie was previously at Credit Suisse for 16 years, most recently as head of financial institutions debt capital markets, North America.

NatWest Markets is the recently renamed corporate and institutional banking (CIB) business of Royal Bank of Scotland. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)