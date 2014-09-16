ABU DHABI, Sept 16 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
said on Tuesday it had appointed a former executive of
Australia & New Zealand Banking Group to head its Asia
business.
Susan Yuen will define and implement NBAD's strategy in
Asia, where it currently has presence in Hong Kong, Malaysia and
China and is considering future expansion into Singapore, the
largest lender in the United Arab Emirates said in a statement.
NBAD's strategy under CEO Alex Thursby, an ANZ banker
himself before joining NBAD in July 2013, is to focus its growth
on a corridor of emerging markets from West Africa to East Asia.
Yuen had previously served as the head of ANZ's Hong Kong
business since 2009. She was also ANZ's chief of staff to the
CEOs of Asia Pacific, Europe & America, NBAD's statement added.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Editing by David French)