By Sandrine Bradley
| LONDON, March 23
LONDON, March 23 Andy Cairns is to take up the
new role of head of corporate finance when National Bank of Abu
Dhabi and First Gulf Bank merge on April 7, banking sources
said.
Cairns was previously managing director and global head of
debt origination and distribution at NBAD.
Jonathan Macdonald will be head of loan capital markets for
the merged entity, which will be called National Bank of Abu
Dhabi. He is currently managing director, global head syndicated
finance at NBAD.
Steve Perry -- currently global head of debt markets and
syndication at First Gulf Bank -- will take on the role of head
of loan distribution at the merged bank. Both Perry and
Macdonald will report directly to Cairns.
Fawaz Abu Sneineh, head of debt capital markets at NBAD,
will assume the same role after the merger and will also report
to Cairns.
The directors of NBAD and FGB, both headquartered in Abu
Dhabi, agreed to merge the banks last July. The new bank's CEO
will be Abd al-Hamid al-Saeed, managing director of FGB.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)