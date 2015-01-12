Wealth manager Rathbone Brothers gets Q1 market boost
LONDON, May 11 British wealth manager Rathbone Brothers reported a 4.7 percent rise in first-quarter funds under management on Thursday, boosted by investment gains.
DUBAI Jan 12 National Bank of Abu Dhabi , the United Arab Emirates' largest lender by assets, said on Monday it has hired a new head of debt origination for South East Asia.
Wynce Low will be responsible for the origination and distribution of conventional and Islamic debt products in the area, an NBAD statement said, adding he will be based in Kuala Lumpur.
Low was previously head of debt capital markets for HSBC in Malaysia. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)
May 11 British bank Aldermore Group Plc said first-quarter lending rose 6 percent from the prior quarter, buoyed by strong demand from small- and medium-sized businesses, homeowners and landlords.