DUBAI Nov 2 National Bank of Abu Dhabi
(NBAD), the largest lender in the United Arab
Emirates, has appointed a veteran former Barclays
banker to run its consumer banking business, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
Suvrat Saigal, previously head of consumer banking at
Barclays in India, takes over from George Beatty, who resigned
in January as NBAD's general manager of consumer and elite
banking.
An NBAD spokesperson was not immediately available for
comment when contacted by Reuters.
His hiring is the latest in a series of appointments of
staff with Asia expertise made by NBAD since the arrival of Alex
Thursby as group chief executive in April 2013.
Thursby, a former banker with Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group (ANZ), is targeting growth across eight
banking hubs in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai, Lagos, Singapore, Hong Kong,
London, Paris and Washington DC.
In September, it appointed Susan Yuen, another former ANZ
executive, to head its Asia business.
Saigal joined Barclays in India in 2009 from Citigroup
, where he worked for 19 years in countries including
India, Singapore, Japan, Australia and the United States,
according to a Barclays statement at the time.
Saigal's title at NBAD will be head of global retail
banking, the source familiar with the matter said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)