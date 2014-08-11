Aug 11 Asset management firm Neuberger Berman Group LLC named Gillian Tiltman as a portfolio manager for Europe within its Global Real Estate Securities Group.

Tiltman, who joins from a Prudential Plc division, will focus on managing assets invested in Europe within the global real estate strategy.

She will be based in London and will report to Steve Shigekawa, senior portfolio manager and head of the Global Real Estate Securities Group.

Prior to this, Tiltman worked at M&G Investments, the UK-based asset management subsidiary of Prudential.

The Global Real Estate Securities Group manages $2.3 billion in assets and invests primarily in real estate investment trusts.

Tiltman's hire follows the recent appointment of Anton Kwang as a portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region based in Hong Kong.