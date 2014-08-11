Aug 11 Asset management firm Neuberger Berman
Group LLC named Gillian Tiltman as a portfolio manager for
Europe within its Global Real Estate Securities Group.
Tiltman, who joins from a Prudential Plc division,
will focus on managing assets invested in Europe within the
global real estate strategy.
She will be based in London and will report to Steve
Shigekawa, senior portfolio manager and head of the Global Real
Estate Securities Group.
Prior to this, Tiltman worked at M&G Investments, the
UK-based asset management subsidiary of Prudential.
The Global Real Estate Securities Group manages $2.3 billion
in assets and invests primarily in real estate investment
trusts.
Tiltman's hire follows the recent appointment of Anton Kwang
as a portfolio manager for the Asia Pacific region based in Hong
Kong.