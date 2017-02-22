February 22, 2017 - NN Investment Partners has made a trio
of hires to form a new Responsible Investment team, which will
support all NN IP investment teams including its Euro Green
Bond, Equity Impact Investing and Sustainable Multi-Asset funds.
Adrie Heinsbroek, Faryda Lindeman and Johan van der Lugt
will "drive the further development of responsible investing at
NN IP and support all investment teams in their Environmental,
Social and Governance (ESG) integration and engagement
activities", according to a statement from the firm.
Heinsbroek, formerly head of sustainability at ING Bank
Belgium, will head the new team which will report directly to
chief investment officer Hans Stoter.
Lindeman joins from ESG research and ratings group
Sustainalytics, where she managed the corporate governance
research team. She takes on the role of senior corporate
governance specialist at NN IP.
Van der Lugt will be senior ESG specialist and coordinate
efforts to "enhance ESG integration within NN IP's investment
process". He joins from Robeco, where he was a senior equity
analyst for global financials.
(Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Helene Durand)