February 22, 2017 - NN Investment Partners has made a trio of hires to form a new Responsible Investment team, which will support all NN IP investment teams including its Euro Green Bond, Equity Impact Investing and Sustainable Multi-Asset funds.

Adrie Heinsbroek, Faryda Lindeman and Johan van der Lugt will "drive the further development of responsible investing at NN IP and support all investment teams in their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) integration and engagement activities", according to a statement from the firm.

Heinsbroek, formerly head of sustainability at ING Bank Belgium, will head the new team which will report directly to chief investment officer Hans Stoter.

Lindeman joins from ESG research and ratings group Sustainalytics, where she managed the corporate governance research team. She takes on the role of senior corporate governance specialist at NN IP.

Van der Lugt will be senior ESG specialist and coordinate efforts to "enhance ESG integration within NN IP's investment process". He joins from Robeco, where he was a senior equity analyst for global financials. (Reporting by Tom Porter, editing by Helene Durand)