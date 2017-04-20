Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 12.6999 pct
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.
IFR reported that Ademakinwa had left Deutsche Bank in January, where he was a director on the FIG debt syndicate desk.
Ademakinwa, who started at Nomura on Tuesday, is based in London and reports to Nick Dent, head of debt syndicate for EMEA and Asia, excluding Japan.
He will be responsible for structuring, pricing and executing debt and capital transactions for financial institutions, corporates and emerging markets issuers.
(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright)
ACCRA, May 26 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 12.6999 percent at an auction on Friday, from 13.2109 percent at the last sale on May 19.
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)