LONDON, April 20 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Adekunle Ademakinwa as head of credit debt syndicate for EMEA, it said in a statement on Thursday.

IFR reported that Ademakinwa had left Deutsche Bank in January, where he was a director on the FIG debt syndicate desk.

Ademakinwa, who started at Nomura on Tuesday, is based in London and reports to Nick Dent, head of debt syndicate for EMEA and Asia, excluding Japan.

He will be responsible for structuring, pricing and executing debt and capital transactions for financial institutions, corporates and emerging markets issuers.

(Reporting by Alice Gledhill; Editing by Philip Wright)