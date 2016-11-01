LONDON, Nov 1 (IFR) - Nomura's head of EMEA financial institutions syndicate Chris Agathangelou has left the bank, according to multiple market sources.

Agathangelou had been at the bank since 2008, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier this year, Claire Bussiere left Nomura's FIG debt capital markets team and joined BNP Paribas on Monday as head of financial institutions group debt capital markets for the Benelux. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith, Shankar Ramakrishnan)