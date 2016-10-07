LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Wissam Farah has been appointed head
of sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within
the global markets division of Japanese bank Nomura.
He is based in London and reports to the head of global
markets for EMEA, Yutaka Nakajima. Farah will work across both
the bank's flow and solutions businesses.
Before joining Nomura, he was head of markets and security
services for Middle East and Africa at Citigroup.
He was also head of Central and Eastern Europe Middle East
and Africa investor sales across multi-asset classes, including
rates, credit, FX, commodities, funds and equity derivatives.
Farah has also worked at Barclays and Deutsche Bank during
his career, mainly in the Middle East and Africa region too in
derivatives and debt capital markets.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)