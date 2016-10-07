LONDON, Oct 7 (IFR) - Wissam Farah has been appointed head of sales for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region within the global markets division of Japanese bank Nomura.

He is based in London and reports to the head of global markets for EMEA, Yutaka Nakajima. Farah will work across both the bank's flow and solutions businesses.

Before joining Nomura, he was head of markets and security services for Middle East and Africa at Citigroup.

He was also head of Central and Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa investor sales across multi-asset classes, including rates, credit, FX, commodities, funds and equity derivatives.

Farah has also worked at Barclays and Deutsche Bank during his career, mainly in the Middle East and Africa region too in derivatives and debt capital markets. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Gareth Gore)