LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Nomura has hired Garry Jaskierowicz to
cover financial institutions debt capital markets for France,
according to a spokesperson.
Jaskierowicz joins from Lloyds and reports to Morven Jones,
head of the debt capital markets business for the EMEA region.
Frederic Louvard heads up the France/Benelux financial
institutions debt capital market business at Nomura and also
reports to Jones.
The move comes after Nomura's previous head of EMEA global
finance, Philippe Dufournier, left in October. He was replaced
by Simon Deeny, who joined from HSBC, and Ken Brown, Nomura's
head of ECM.
