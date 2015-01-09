LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - Nomura has hired Garry Jaskierowicz to cover financial institutions debt capital markets for France, according to a spokesperson.

Jaskierowicz joins from Lloyds and reports to Morven Jones, head of the debt capital markets business for the EMEA region.

Frederic Louvard heads up the France/Benelux financial institutions debt capital market business at Nomura and also reports to Jones.

The move comes after Nomura's previous head of EMEA global finance, Philippe Dufournier, left in October. He was replaced by Simon Deeny, who joined from HSBC, and Ken Brown, Nomura's head of ECM. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Philip Wright, Julian Baker)