HONG KONG, Dec 11 (IFR) - Patrick Hong, head of South-East Asia debt capital markets, is leaving Nomura.

His last day at the Japanese lender will be December 31.

Meanwhile, Pinky Ang is no longer head of high-yield syndicate for Asia ex-Japan and it is unclear if she is staying at Nomura.

Hong and Ang both reported to Clayton Carol, head of DCM and syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.

Nomura declined to comment.

The changes come after Alister Moss recently began his stint at Nomura as a managing director in debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.

His move to Nomura follows the departure of Malcolm Mui to join another Japanese lender, Mizuho, in September. Mui is now head of Mizuho's debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan.

Previously, Moss headed Credit Suisse's fixed-income sales for Asia Pacific ex-Australia and ex-Japan, besides also running the Asian fixed-income syndicate. Moss left Credit Suisse in 2012. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti, Frances Yoon; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)