HONG KONG, Sept 18 Nomura Holdings Inc has named Kartadjaja Intan as its new head of investment banking in Indonesia, the Japan-based firm said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Intan has worked for Citigroup and BNP Paribas and was most recently deputy chief executive of RHB OSK Securities in Indonesia, the memo said.

Aaron Pan, a Hong Kong-based spokesman for Nomura, confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Lawrence White)