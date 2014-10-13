LONDON, Oct 13 (IFR) - Nomura has made 15 appointments in the Americas region.

Frank Kinney joins as head of industrials for the region. He has more than 25 years of investment banking experience, and was most recently a senior advisor to energy-focused private equity fund First Reserve Corporation. Previously, he was at Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs.

Michael Rintoul becomes head of business services for the Americas. He has more than 20 years of investment banking experience, with a focus on business services and technology. Prior to joining Nomura, he was at Jefferies.

Miguel Espinosa joins as a managing director in the financial sponsors group based in San Francisco. Espinosa was most recently an MD in the financial sponsors group for Morgan Stanley, and has 14 years of financial sponsor coverage experience at the firm.

Former Robert W Baird and Lehman Brothers alumnus Christopher Harned also joins as an MD in mergers and acquisitions, specialising in consumer products.

Meanwhile, Lisa Stein takes on the role of MD in the consumer retail group. She has more than 20 years of experience in consumer products investment banking, and has previously worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank and Citigroup, focused on consumer products coverage.

Charles Thompson becomes MD in the natural resources group. He has 30 years of energy and natural resources investment banking experience. Most recently, Thompson was a senior MD and co-head of energy and natural resources at FBR.

Arun Master joins Nomura as an MD in the healthcare group. He has 12 years of experience in the healthcare investment banking sector. Most recently, Master was an MD at Oppenheimer & Company in their healthcare group.

Scott Napolitano has also joined Nomura as an MD in M&A, specialising in healthcare. He has 15 years of investment banking experience. Napolitano began his career at JP Morgan in their M&A and FIG groups. He was most recently a managing principal at Meadow Lane Capital, a merchant bank he co-founded that focuses on strategic advisory services.

Rudy Balseiro becomes head of equity syndicate for the Americas. He has nearly 25 years of equity capital markets experience, which includes managing director roles at Needham & Company and Bear Stearns in their ECM groups.

Caio Costa joins Nomura as an executive director in the Sao Paulo office. He has more than 13 years of experience in investment banking, primarily in the Latin American markets. Before joining Nomura, Costa was a director at Deutsche Bank based in Sao Paulo; he held a similar role at ING Bank.

Andrew Horn comes to the firm as an ED in the industrial group. He has 13 years of investment banking experience. Horn began his career at the boutique sell-side firm Gridley & Company in their M&A group. Most recently, he was a senior vice president of industrials at Macquarie Capital.

Also, Thomas Prior will join Nomura as an MD in the financial sponsors group. He has more than 25 years of financial sponsors coverage experience.

Christopher Striedter comes to the firm as an MD in the industrial group. He has 21 years of experience in the industrial investment banking sector.

Mark Liggitt will join Nomura as an MD in the leveraged finance group. He has more than 15 years of investment banking experience, 14 of which have been focused on leveraged finance.

Finally, Abzal Ayubeally will join Nomura as an MD in FIG. He has 14 years of investment banking experience. (Reporting by Gareth Gore; Editing by Spencer Anderson)