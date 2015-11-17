LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Nomura has hired John Moran as a senior adviser within the Japanese bank's investment banking division, where he will focus on financial institutions.

Most recently, Moran was secretary general for the Department of Finance in Ireland, and before that was head of wholesale bank supervision at the Central Bank of Ireland.

He has also held senior roles at Zurich Bank, McCann FitzGerald and GE Capital Aviation. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)