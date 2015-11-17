BRIEF-INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.48
* INTERNATIONAL BANCSHARES CORP - TOTAL ASSETS AT MARCH 31, 2017 WERE $12.0 BILLION COMPARED TO $11.8 BILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - Nomura has hired John Moran as a senior adviser within the Japanese bank's investment banking division, where he will focus on financial institutions.
Most recently, Moran was secretary general for the Department of Finance in Ireland, and before that was head of wholesale bank supervision at the Central Bank of Ireland.
He has also held senior roles at Zurich Bank, McCann FitzGerald and GE Capital Aviation. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
* RLJ Lodging Trust says pro forma revpar for three months ended March 31, 2017, decreased 0.6% over comparable period in 2016