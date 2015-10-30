(Removes additional characters from headline. No changes to text.)

By Frances Yoon

HONG KONG, Oct 30 (IFR) - Nomura has hired Alister Moss as a managing director in debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan. Moss, who spent more than 15 years at Credit Suisse before leaving in 2012, will take up the job next month. A Nomura spokesperson declined to comment. His move to Nomura follows the departure of Malcolm Mui to join Japanese rival Mizuho in September. Mui is now head of Mizuho's debt syndicate for Asia ex-Japan. Moss previously headed Credit Suisse's Asian fixed-income syndicate, and also ran fixed-income sales for Asia Pacific ex-Australia and ex-Japan. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh)