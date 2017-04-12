LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Japan's Nomura has appointed Adam Islef as head of telecoms, media and technology in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Islef had been co-head of EMEA financial sponsors, and his co-head Guy Hume will now take sole responsibility of financial sponsors for the region, a bank spokesman said on Wednesday.

The changes are effective immediately.

Islef will be responsible for developing the TMT franchise in EMEA by building client relationships and originating and executing key deals, the bank said. He will report to EMEA investment banking head Charles Pitts-Tucker; Yutaka Mogi, co-head of investment banking in EMEA; and Roy Kabla, global head of media and telecoms.

Hume will continue to report to Patrice Maffre, global head of acquisition and leveraged finance. (Reporting by Steve Slater)