LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Nomura has appointed Anant Swarup as
head of emerging markets macro, EMEA. In April the Japanese bank
announced plans to reshape its international activities
particularly across the European timezone, reducing its equities
trading but keeping a strong fixed income presence.
Swarup joining Nomura in 2008 in Tokyo, where he was
responsible for yen derivatives and non-yen trading. Two years
later he moved to Singapore to run North Asia rates and
non-linear rates for Asia ex-Japan.
In his new role he reports to Yukata Nakajima, head of
global markets, EMEA and Rig Karkhanis, head of global markets
Singapore and macro products, Asia ex-Japan.
Karkhanis also chairs the global emerging markets executive
committee.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)