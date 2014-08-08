BRIEF-Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros CEO - NYT
* Barnes & Noble names Demos Parneros chief executive, its fourth since 2013 - NYT Source text - http://nyti.ms/2q9HwlW Further company coverage:
Aug 8 Northern Trust Corp appointed Peter Jordan as head of its Global Fund Services for the Asia-Pacific region. Earlier, Jordan headed GFS in Australia and New Zealand.
Jordan succeeds Camie West, who will become the head of Strategic Client Relationships for GFS in Chicago.
The fund administration-services provider said Jordan will be based in Melbourne and report to Peter Cherecwich, head of GFS, and William Mak, head of Northern trust in the Asia-Pacific region.
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative