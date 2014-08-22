Aug 22 Northwest Bancshares Inc, the holding company of Northwest Savings Bank, said it appointed William Harvey Jr as its chief financial officer.

The company also named Steven Fisher as chief revenue officer.

Harvey will be in charge of the bank's technology, operations, finance and support divisions and Fisher will head the production and revenue divisions.

Fisher and Harvey, who have been with the bank for 31 and 18 years respectively, will continue to report to Chief Executive William Wagner.