By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK, April 8
NEW YORK, April 8 Don Young, a senior portfolio
manager at Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, has left the firm,
sources said.
In 2013, Young joined Och-Ziff, which oversaw about US$42bn
in assets as of April 1. He previously worked at Octagon Credit
Investors.
Och-Ziff last raised a US$507.42m Collateralized Loan
Obligation (CLO) with Deutsche Bank at the end of 2015,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
The firm's credit, real estate and other single-strategy
funds oversaw about US$16bn as of December 31, a 19%
year-over-year increase, according to a February 11 news
release.
An Och-Ziff spokesperson declined to comment. Young did not
return a telephone call seeking comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; editing By Jon Methven)