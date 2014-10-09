LONDON Oct 9 Onex Credit Partners has launched a European presence with the hire of Stephen Baker from CQS, the company announced.

Baker will be based in London and expands Onex's platform to Europe where it will focus on the placement of European CLOs.

Baker was at CQS between 2005 and 2011 and was a senior portfolio manager. Prior to CQS he held senior roles in leveraged credit, syndications and corporate finance at Scotia Capital, Bank of America, Barclays and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Onex Credit manages approximately $4.7 billion through several debt strategies including leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. It recently completed its largest CLO to-date, offering around $1 billion in securities and loans in a private placement transaction which was one of the first broadly syndicated US dollar CLOs structured to comply with European risk retention requirements.

Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)