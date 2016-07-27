DUBAI, July 27 Mobile telecommunications
operator Ooredoo Kuwait said on Wednesday it had
appointed Frederic Debord as chief operating officer.
Debord will take over all operational responsibilities in
the company related to networks, technology, marketing and
customer service, Ooredoo Kuwait said in a bourse statement.
He has over 30 years experience, and has previously worked
in France and Morroco. He was previously chief executive at
Moroccan telecommunications firm Wana, now known as Inwi,
according to his Linkedin profile.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)