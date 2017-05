NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Gregory Fisher has left Oppenheimer & Co, where he was a managing director and co-head of emerging market institutional fixed-income sales, sources told IFR on Wednesday.

Fisher had been at the full service investment firm since 2005. Prior to that, he worked as a senior managing director at Bear Stearns between 1993 until 2005. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)