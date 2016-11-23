By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 23 Palmer Square Capital
Management, a US$3.7bn investment firm, has hired two for
business development.
Brad McClintock and Mike Daniel will focus on expanding the
firm's investor outreach across its fund and separately managed
account offerings, according to Chris Long, Palmer Square
president, to whom they report. These are new positions.
Palmer Square also hired corporate credit analyst Laird
Boulden.
McClintock previously worked at Scout Investments focused on
institutional consultants, public and private plans, foundations
and endowments, according to Long. Daniel previously worked at
Midland Loan Services, where he focused on client service for
its structured credit effort, Long said.
Earlier this month Palmer Square, a unit of Montage
Investments based in Mission Woods, Kansas, announced the
addition of a new fund, the Palmer Square Ultra-Short Duration
Investment Grade Fund (PSDSX), according to a November 16 news
release.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)