NEW YORK Nov 23 Palmer Square Capital Management, a US$3.7bn investment firm, has hired two for business development.

Brad McClintock and Mike Daniel will focus on expanding the firm's investor outreach across its fund and separately managed account offerings, according to Chris Long, Palmer Square president, to whom they report. These are new positions.

Palmer Square also hired corporate credit analyst Laird Boulden.

McClintock previously worked at Scout Investments focused on institutional consultants, public and private plans, foundations and endowments, according to Long. Daniel previously worked at Midland Loan Services, where he focused on client service for its structured credit effort, Long said.

Earlier this month Palmer Square, a unit of Montage Investments based in Mission Woods, Kansas, announced the addition of a new fund, the Palmer Square Ultra-Short Duration Investment Grade Fund (PSDSX), according to a November 16 news release. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)