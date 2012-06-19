Glencore to buy Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied for $2.55 bln
June 9 Miner and trader Glencore Plc said on Friday it had submitted a proposal to buy Australian miner Rio Tinto's stake in Coal & Allied Industries Ltd for $2.55 billion in cash.
LONDON, June 19 Paul Demzik, president of U.S. coal major Peabody Energy's Coaltrade International subsidiary recently left the company to pursue other interests, a Peabody spokeswoman said in an emailed response on Tuesday.
Demzik, who joined Peabody in 2005, was formerly head of coal and freight at EDF Trading, the subsidiary of Electricite de France.
Peabody's London-based head of coal trading, Alex Baileff, left earlier this year to join traders Vitol.
WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday urged Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states to ease their blockade against Qatar, saying it was causing unintended humanitarian consequences and affecting the U.S.-led fight against Islamic State.