LONDON, June 19 Paul Demzik, president of U.S. coal major Peabody Energy's Coaltrade International subsidiary recently left the company to pursue other interests, a Peabody spokeswoman said in an emailed response on Tuesday.

Demzik, who joined Peabody in 2005, was formerly head of coal and freight at EDF Trading, the subsidiary of Electricite de France.

Peabody's London-based head of coal trading, Alex Baileff, left earlier this year to join traders Vitol.