LONDON Nov 17 Thomas Duetoft and John Doyle
have joined asset manager Pemberton in London to strengthen its
loan origination capability, Pemberton announced on Monday.
Duetoft, who has more than 20 years' loan market experience,
will lead Pemberton's investment sourcing team across Europe as
head of origination, focusing particularly on the UK, Germany,
France, Benelux, Italy and Spain.
Prior to joining Pemberton, Duetoft was head of fixed income
of Anoa Capital, the capital markets unit of the Sapinda Group.
Prior to Anoa, he held various roles at RBS including head of
loan sales, trading and sourcing and before that he spent five
years at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, where he created and
led its loan sales and trading business.
Doyle, who has 18 years' experience of European and US
mid-market loan origination and corporate credit activity, joins
Pemberton as head of origination for UK & Ireland. He was
previously at Siemens Bank, where he led its European leveraged
finance platform.
Pemberton launched a new direct lending platform in July
2014, for institutional investors looking to participate in
loans and private placements to middle market companies in the
UK and Europe. Legal & General took a 40 percent stake in the
business with an initial 250 million euro (311.85 million US
dollar) commitment.
Pemberton will initially invest in senior loans and
subsequently more subordinated risk including second lien and
mezzanine loans, aiming to put over 1 billion euros to work in
each of its strategies, a banking source said.
Pemberton's platform provides direct lending for five to
seven years on a floating rate basis and 10 to 12 years on fixed
rate basis to companies with a turnover between 100 million
euros and 1 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.8017 euro)
