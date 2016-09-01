BRIEF-Bahrain's United Gulf Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago
LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - David Azema, chairman of global infrastructure group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, has resigned from the US bank to join independent advisory house Perella Weinberg as head of investment banking for France.
He will be based in London. Two sources confirmed the move.
Azema moved to BAML two years ago from the French government agency responsible for managing state stakes in companies, Agence des participations de l'Etat. He had been finance and strategy officer of state railway operator SNCF before that.
Perella Weinberg's previous senior French advisor, Bernard Gault, retired at the end of 2015. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 509,845 dinars versus loss of 667,211 dinars year ago