BRIEF-Goldcorp reports Q1 shr of $0.20
* Targeted annual sustainable efficiencies of $250 million, advancing project pipeline on track to deliver 20% increase in gold production over next 5 years
Sept 3 Financial services provider Perella Weinberg Partners said Stefan Green, a 19-year Goldman Sachs veteran, had joined the company as a partner in its advisory business.
Green will focus on providing strategic and financial advice to technology, media and telecommunications companies. He will be based in San Francisco, Perella Weinberg said in a statement.
Green was named partner at Goldman Sachs in 2002 and held a number of positions in the company, including chief operating officer and head of investment banking services for Europe, the Middle East and Africa region.
Green retired from Goldman Sachs as a partner at the end of December 2012 and became an advisory director until mid-2013. His final job title was Head Of Financial Sponsors Group, EMEA. (Bangalore newsroom: moves@thomsonreuters.com)
* Sherritt international corp qtrly ambatovy nickel production was down 14% compared to q1 2016, and down 25% from q4 2016