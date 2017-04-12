LONDON, April 12 (IFR) - Pillarstone, the platform set up by
US private equity firm KKR to buy or manage non-core bank assets
in Europe, has hired Mark Knight as a partner and general
counsel.
Knight was a partner in the European restructuring practice
at law firm Kirkland and Ellis in London.
Pillarstone said on Wednesday that Knight will support the
continued development of its infrastructure and analyse and
structure potential investments. It said he has experience in
complex cross-border restructurings, and has advised both
debtors and creditors on acquisition, disposal and
reorganisation of stressed and distressed businesses.
Pillarstone was set up in 2015 by KKR, with John Davison as
co-investor and CEO, to partner with European banks to manage
their exposure to non-core and underperforming assets. It
injects capital and works with firms to help them recover, and
is active in both Italy and Greece and is looking to expand into
other European countries.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)