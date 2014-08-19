Aug 19 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco)
named four executives to its global equities teams.
Iain McNaught and Simon Peters will join as senior vice
presidents based in London, while Sean Heymann and Aylon
Ben-Shlomo will be dividend strategies analysts based in Newport
Beach, California.
Prior to joining Pimco, McNaught was a global equity analyst
at investment manager Sarasin & Partners LLP and Peters headed
financial specialist sales at Nomura Asset Management, both in
London.
Heymann previously worked at investment manager Neuberger
Berman and Ben-Shlomo was with Ivory Investment Management in
Los Angeles.
Pimco also named Melissa Tuttle, an executive vice president
based in London, as global head of equity trading. In her new
role, Tuttle will manage day-to-day operations and performance
oversight of the company's regional equity desks and staff.
The company had said on Monday it hired Mohsen Fahmi
managing director and generalist portfolio manager, focusing on
global fixed income assets.