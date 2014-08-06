Aug 6 Asset management firm Protege Partners, which invests in small hedge funds, hired Michael Weinberg as chief investment strategist.

Weinberg most recently headed the global equity business at FRM, a unit of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc.

Prior to that he has worked as a portfolio manager at Credit Suisse, First Boston and Soros Fund Management.

He also teaches at Columbia Business School, where he earned his MBA. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)