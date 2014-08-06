UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
Aug 6 Asset management firm Protege Partners, which invests in small hedge funds, hired Michael Weinberg as chief investment strategist.
Weinberg most recently headed the global equity business at FRM, a unit of hedge fund manager Man Group Plc.
Prior to that he has worked as a portfolio manager at Credit Suisse, First Boston and Soros Fund Management.
He also teaches at Columbia Business School, where he earned his MBA. (Bangalore newsroom; moves@thomsonreuters.com)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far